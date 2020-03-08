Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.31% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.14. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.