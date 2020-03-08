Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RETA opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

