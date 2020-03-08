Mackay Shields LLC Sells 834 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $9,116,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 411.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 52,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.44 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.