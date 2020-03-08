Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,799,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.68 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $4,816,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,562,041.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $14,574,219.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,207,308.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,305,724 shares of company stock valued at $465,970,833.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.