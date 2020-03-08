American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,854 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.