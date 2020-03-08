Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $190.78 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average of $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,545,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

