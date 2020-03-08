Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 27,900 Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SmartFinancial worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.84.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,556.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

