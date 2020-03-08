Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,482 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.