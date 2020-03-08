Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

EBS opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,207 shares of company stock worth $6,876,368. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

