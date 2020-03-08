Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $83.51 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

