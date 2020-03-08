Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

