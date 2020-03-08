Mackay Shields LLC Sells 44,999 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,999 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

NYSE LSI opened at $118.88 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

