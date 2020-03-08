Assetmark Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Autohome by 28.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Autohome by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. China International Capital downgraded shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Autohome stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

