Assetmark Inc. Buys 746 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 312,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $8,177,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 63,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,012,000 after acquiring an additional 294,541 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,913 shares of company stock valued at $435,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

