Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $62.94 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

