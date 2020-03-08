Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

WBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.