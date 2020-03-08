Barclays PLC Sells 24,231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $115.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

