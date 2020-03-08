GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GDS by 173.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 70,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of GDS by 100.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of GDS opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

