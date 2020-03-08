Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of HNI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

