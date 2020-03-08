Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,585 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of BHF opened at $29.77 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

