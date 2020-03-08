Barclays PLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFG opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

