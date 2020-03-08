Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,842 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1,361.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,221 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $21.95 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

