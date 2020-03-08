Barclays PLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Materion worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materion by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Materion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $46.53 on Friday. Materion Corp has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $956.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

