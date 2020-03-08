Barclays PLC Purchases 8,155 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allakos by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of -0.40. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

