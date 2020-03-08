freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FNTN opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.84.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

