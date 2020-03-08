Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€91.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.37 ($101.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.