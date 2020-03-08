Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.19 ($32.78).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.19 ($25.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.87. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

