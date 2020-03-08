Independent Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €18.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.95 and its 200-day moving average is €19.84. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

