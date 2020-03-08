Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.67 ($89.15).

FRA stock opened at €49.67 ($57.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.40. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

