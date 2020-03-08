Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.63 ($65.85).

FRE opened at €40.81 ($47.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.68. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

