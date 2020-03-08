Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €78.00 by Independent Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.37 ($101.59).

FRA HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

