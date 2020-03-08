$95.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report $95.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.50 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $92.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $455.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $483.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $522.48 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUU. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock worth $7,277,715 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

