$95.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report $95.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.50 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $92.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $455.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $483.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $522.48 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUU. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock worth $7,277,715 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home d├ęcor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

