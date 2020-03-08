Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.86 Million

Analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $199.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $201.50 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $853.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.95 million to $859.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.73 million, with estimates ranging from $916.25 million to $934.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

