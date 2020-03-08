Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $460,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $8.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.07 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $143.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORTX. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.84. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

