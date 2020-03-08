$207.01 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report sales of $207.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.01 million and the highest is $213.40 million. Gogo reported sales of $217.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $821.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $859.22 million, with estimates ranging from $819.11 million to $916.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
NASDAQ GOGO opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
