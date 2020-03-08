$207.01 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report sales of $207.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.01 million and the highest is $213.40 million. Gogo reported sales of $217.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $821.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $859.22 million, with estimates ranging from $819.11 million to $916.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gogo by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 604,611 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

