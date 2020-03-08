Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $294.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.76 million to $299.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $287.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.