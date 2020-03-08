Head-To-Head Comparison: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VRT)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.08 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.69

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 198.32% 1.41% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32%

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.