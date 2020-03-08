$71.05 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $71.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $68.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $294.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.66 million to $308.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.37 million, with estimates ranging from $283.91 million to $306.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMLP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4042 dividend. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.44%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 259,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays PLC Sells 24,231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Barclays PLC Sells 24,231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
GDS Holdings Ltd – Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC
GDS Holdings Ltd – Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in HNI Corp
Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in HNI Corp
Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc
Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc
Barclays PLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp
Barclays PLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp
Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Hanger Inc
Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Hanger Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report