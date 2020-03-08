$71.05 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $71.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $68.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $294.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.66 million to $308.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.37 million, with estimates ranging from $283.91 million to $306.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMLP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4042 dividend. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.44%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 259,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

