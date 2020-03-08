Barclays Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.37 ($101.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

