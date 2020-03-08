Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.51.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

