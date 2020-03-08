Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.51.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

