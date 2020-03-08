Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €127.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.19 ($149.06).

FRA SIE opened at €87.16 ($101.35) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.14. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

