Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Kion Group stock opened at €47.86 ($55.65) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.17.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

