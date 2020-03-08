Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.51. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.