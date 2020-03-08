Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

FRA MRK opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.51. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Barclays Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Merck KGaA PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Merck KGaA PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Siemens Given a €127.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Siemens Given a €127.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Kion Group Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Kion Group Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Merck KGaA Given a €119.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Merck KGaA Given a €119.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Zalando PT Set at €52.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Zalando PT Set at €52.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report