Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €52.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.49 ($52.89).

ZAL stock opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.85. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

