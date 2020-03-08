Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,284.29 ($30.05).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,681.20 ($22.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,879.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,958.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

