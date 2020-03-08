Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.40. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

