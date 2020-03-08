ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.40 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.26 ($14.26).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.78. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.