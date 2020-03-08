$188.38 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to report $188.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.10 million. Globant posted sales of $146.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $812.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $814.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $979.23 million, with estimates ranging from $963.05 million to $988.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Globant by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.