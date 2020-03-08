GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $21.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $105.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.06 million to $105.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.13 million, with estimates ranging from $128.34 million to $131.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.75 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

