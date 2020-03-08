Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $14.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.88 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $64.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.22 million to $65.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.31 million, with estimates ranging from $51.35 million to $65.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

